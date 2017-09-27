Officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

The civil defence agency for the state of Tamaulipas said in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

According to the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water — known as waterspouts — could be responsible for sucking fish into the air, where they are blown around until being released to the ground.