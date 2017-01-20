Rescuers reportedly said five more people were found alive in the rubble of an Italian hotel Friday, which would bring the number of survivors to seven, two days after a deadly avalanche tore through the ski resort.

"We found five people alive. We're pulling them out. Send us a helicopter," a rescuer said over firefighters' radio, according to AP photographer Gregorio Borgia, who overheard the plea as he was making his way toward the remote hotel on foot before being turned away by authorities.

About 30 people were trapped inside the luxury Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola in central Italy when the avalanche hit Wednesday afternoon. Two people who survived the devastation initially reported the emergency.

The ANSA news agency said the number of possible new survivors was six and that firefighting crews were in touch with them, but that the survivors were still under the rubble. Helicopters reportedly were on the way to the site to aid the evacuation.

Firefighters continue to dig through the rubble, two days after the avalanche hit Friday. (Italy Vigili del Fuoco via Reuters)

Search and rescue teams have maintained the hope of finding more people alive after the avalanche buried the hotel under up to five metres of snow.

"We are hoping that the ceiling collapsed partially in some places and that someone remained underneath," rescuer Lorenzo Gagliardi told SKY TG24.

Rescuers were using shovels to dig into the tonnes of snow and debris. Two bodies were recovered and RAI state TV reported two more had been located but not yet removed.

The operations have been hampered by difficulty in accessing the remote hotel. Workers have been clearing a seven-kilometre road to bring in heavier equipment, but it can handle only one-way traffic.

'We are digging'

"We're still looking," Fire Brigade spokesman Luca Cari said by telephone from the avalanche scene. "Canine units are helping and we are digging."

The government will meet on Friday morning and is expected to declare a state of emergency.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in nearby Pescara, with some saying the emergency response was slow.

The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis early on Thursday morning, some 11 hours after the avalanche hit.