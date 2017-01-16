Turkish media reports say police have arrested a suspect in the New Year's attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 people dead.

The private Dogan news agency and other media outlets said the suspect was caught in Istanbul's district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday. No further details were provided.

The owner of Reina nightclub, where the shooting occurred, confirmed a suspect is in custody, CBC's Nil Koksal reports.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

Among the dead was a Canadian woman, 29-year-old Alaa Al Muhandis of Milton, Ont.

#breaking Turkish media reporting suspect in deadly NYE #Reina attack captured in #Istanbul #cbc @cbcnews — @nilkoksalcbc