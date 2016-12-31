An attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday killed at least 35 people and wounded at least 40, the governor of Istanbul said.

Vasip Sahin called the incident a "terrorist attack" and said an attacker shot and killed a police officer and a civillian before entering the club.

The shooting occurred at the popular Reina nightclub in the city's Ortakoy neighbourhood, which sees hundreds of people each night and usually features heavy security, CBC's Nil Koksal reports. Dozens of ambulances are at the scene.

Turkey's state-run TV station says there may have been more than one attacker.

Many wounded after shooting attack at #Istanbul nightclub- 1 of the most popular-Reina.Shooters fired on crowd. #cbc @CBCAlerts #NewYearsEve — @nilkoksalcbc

#Istanbul official: at least 35 dead after shooting at Reina nightclub. #Turkey #cbc @CBCAlerts @CBCNews — @nilkoksalcbc

When will it stop. That's what people are saying in #Turkey That's what has replaced 'Happy New Year' tonight. #cbc @cbcnews @CBCAlerts — @nilkoksalcbc

