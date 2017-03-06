Israeli police say a Palestinian militant has been killed in a shootout with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

Basil al-Araj, 31, headed a group planning attacks against Israeli targets and collected weapons for the group, police say. He was detained by Palestinian forces last year for about a month.

A man inspects the shoe of the gunman after he was killed. (Mohamad Torokman/Reuters)

Police say Israeli forces early Monday entered a home in Ramallah in the West Bank to arrest al-Araj, and he opened fire, leading to the shootout. The police published photos of two firearms it said were found on the scene.

Palestinians protested and threw stones at the Israeli forces, and police say their forces shot and wounded two Palestinians.

Also, the Islamist group Hamas says Israel has arrested two of its legislators in the West Bank.

​