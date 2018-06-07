Iraq bombing kills at least 18, raises tensions after divisive election

Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on his followers on Thursday to remain calm after an explosion killed 18 people in his main stronghold in Baghdad just hours after parliament called for a recount of votes in an election his bloc won.

Sadr, a nationalist who tapped growing resentment with Iran, scored a surprise victory in the May 12 vote by promising to fight corruption and improve services. He said in a statement that a committee would be formed to investigate the blast, with findings presented to him within three days.

He called for "patience and self-control," the statement from his office said.

At least 18 people were killed and over 90 wounded in Sadr City, a blast that the Interior Ministry said was the result of the detonation of an ammunitions cache. Security forces have opened their own investigation.

Iraq's parliament passed a law on Wednesday ordering a nationwide manual recount of votes in the parliamentary election, lawmakers said, a day after the prime minister said there had been serious violations.

The move could undermine Sadr, who has in the past mobilized tens of thousands of followers to protest against government policies he opposed.

A top aide for Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr raised the possibility that opponents were trying to undermine Sadr's election win with the bombings. (Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters)

Sadr's top aide, Dhiaa al-Asadi, said in a tweet that while any fraud or violations in the electoral process should be condemned, it should be handled by the country's election commission and Federal Court.

He also expressed concerns that some parties were trying to sabotage Sadr's victory.

"Losers in the recent elections shouldn't hijack or manipulate the parliament. Otherwise, it is a conflict of interests," he said.

1st elections since fall of ISIS

Sadr has always been seen as a wild card in Iraq's turbulent politics, which is often driven by sectarian interests. His Mehdi Army militia staged two violent uprisings against U.S. occupation forces after the invasion, and Iraqi and U.S. officials described him at the time as the biggest security threat in Iraq.

The defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in December had raised hopes that the country could ease sectarian and political tensions and find a formula for stability, which has remained elusive since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

But tensions over the election raised the prospect of more turmoil in Iraq, which has close ties with the United States and Iran. Both compete for power in Iraq, a major oil producer.

Iraq's judiciary said in a statement on Thursday that a high-ranking committee of judges has moved into the headquarters of the election commission to prepare to run it following parliament's vote to suspend the commission's leaders and replace them with judges.