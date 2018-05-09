Iranian forces in Syria fire rockets into Golan Heights: Israeli military

Iranian forces on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights fired approximately 20 projectiles or rockets at Israeli targets in the Golan Heights, Israeli military spokesperson Lt.-Col. Jonathan Conricus said early Thursday local time.

He said that Israel intercepted "a few" of the rockets and there were no reports of casualties and that damage to Israeli positions was "limited."

Israel's military has been on heightened alert in recent days, fearing an attack from Syria. Syria and Iran — a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad — have accused Israel of carrying out a series of airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria in recent weeks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said missiles targeted depots and rocket launchers that likely belonged to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard in Kisweh, located about 13 kilometres south of Damascus, killing nine people.

Israel has not confirmed or denied involvement.