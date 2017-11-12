A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the region of the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring 28 others.

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed the quake on its website, placing its epicentre at around 32 kilometres outside the Iraqi city of Halabja, and issuing an "orange" alert for "shaking-related fatalities and economic losses."

Prelim M7.2 earthquake Iran-Iraq border region Nov-12 18:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/6ucUuMffYD, 37 #quake tweets/min — @USGSted

Faramarz Akbari, a local official in the Iranian border city of Qasr-e Shirin, reported the death toll to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Esmail Najar, head of Iran's National Disaster Management Organization, said "some injured people might be buried under the rubble in Qasr-e Shirin."

Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency medical services, told a local television station that the earthquake led to a power outage in the country's western cities of Mehran and Ilam.

He also said 35 rescue teams were providing assistance.

Iranian social media was abuzz Sunday night with posts of people fleeing their homes, particularly in Kermanshah and Qasr-e Shirin, where injured people were thought to be buried under the rubble.

The semi-official Iranian ILNA news agency reported that at least 14 provinces had been affected by the earthquake.

Iran sits on many major fault lines and is prone to near-daily quakes. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.