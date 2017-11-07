The Syrian city of Raqqa was once the de facto capital of the ISIS's self-styled caliphate, but U.S.-backed Syrian forces celebrated last month as they drove the extremists from the city.

CBC's Adrienne Arsenault and Jean-François Bisson travelled to the devastated city shortly after its liberation and found the remnants of ISIS — from abandoned strollers to powerful narcotics to live explosives, all clues to the monstrous evil inflicted there.

Click the video above to see the destruction — and the emotional scars — ISIS left in its wake.