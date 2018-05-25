Suspect arrested after 2 shot at Indiana middle school

Two people were transported to hospital Friday after being shot at a middle school in Indiana, and police have arrested a suspect, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The shooting took place at Noblesville West Middle School, about 40 kilometres northeast of Indianapolis.

Bryant Orem of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the victims were taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He said no other information is available about the victims.

Local TV station WTTV reported that an adult and a teenager were injured.

Orem said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem said they were being taken to Noblesville High School's gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack came exactly a week after a 17-year-old high school student in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston, shot eight classmates and two teachers to death, the latest in a string of deadly shootings at schools in the United States.