Hotel collapses in central India, killing 10

A four-storey rickety hotel building collapsed in central India, killing at least 10 people and injuring three, police said Sunday.

Dilapidated building in Madya Pradesh state reportedly collapsed after a car smashed into its front portion

The Associated Press ·
Police officers and rescue workers work at the scene of the collapsed building in Indore, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. (AFP/Getty Images)

Rescuers working through the night with sledgehammers and chain saws pulled alive 10 people from the debris of the building, which came crashing down Saturday night in Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh state, said police officer Sanju Kamle.

Up to five people may still be trapped under the rubble, said Nishant Warwade, the district collector.

The Times of India newspaper said the dilapidated building collapsed after a car smashed into its front portion.

The hotel with 25 rooms was located in the commercial hub of Indore, close to railway and bus stations. Indore is around 900 kilometres south of New Delhi.

Building collapses are common in India as builders try to cut corners by using substandard materials, and as multi-story structures are erected with inadequate supervision. The massive demand for housing around India's cities and pervasive corruption often result in builders adding unauthorized floors or putting up illegal buildings.

In August 2017, 33 people were killed when an apartment building collapsed in India's financial capital of Mumbai.

