A suspected gas attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed dozens of people in the northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, a British-based war monitoring group said.

The attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun caused many people to choke or faint, and some had foam coming out of their mouths, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, citing medical sources who described it as a sign of a gas attack.

The group said 58 people, including 11 children, died in the attack. Another organization, the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, later put the death toll at 100, with another 400 suffering from respiratory problems.

That number is likely to rise, according to the UOSSM, a coalition of international aid agencies that funds hospitals in Syria and which is partly based in Paris.

"We have seen more than 40 strikes since 06h30," the group said. "The toll continues to increase as do the strikes in the Idlib region as well as non-chemical attacks in Hama," the group said.

Syrian opposition activists said an airstrike also hit a small field hospital in the town shortly after the suspected chemical weapons attack.

More serious than chlorine

A doctor on the scene said he believes it is the worst chemical attack in the country since 2013, when hundreds were killed in a Damascus suburb.

Dr. AbdulHai Tennari, a pulmonologist who treated dozens of patients in the aftermath, said it appeared to be more serious than a chlorine attack. His hometown Idlib, some 54 kilometres to the north, has been the scene a number of chlorine attacks.

Tennari said doctors are struggling to deal with the victims amid a shortage of facilities and medical supplies, and the antidote used to save patients is in short supply.

Activists in northern Syria circulated pictures on social media showing a reported victim with foam around his mouth, and rescue workers hosing down almost naked children squirming on the floor.

A Syrian man is escorted by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun on Tuesday. (Mohamed al-Bakour/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials in Moscow and Damascus denied the reports.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air force hasn't dealt "any strikes" against Khan Sheikhoun, while a Syrian military source denied that government forces used any such weapons, saying the army "does not and has not" used chemical weapons "not in the past and not in the future."

The airstrikes also wounded more than 60 people, the Observatory said.

France and the U.K. on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the attack.

In a statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault condemned the "atrocious act." France has supported Syrian rebels against President Bashar al-Assad for years, and lobbied for an international military campaign against Assad over his use of chemical weapons in 2013.

The incident "bears all the hallmarks" of an attack by the Syrian government forces, said British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Officials in Turkey and Israel also condemned the attack, while the international chemical weapons watchdog said it is gathering and analyzing information about it "from all available sources."