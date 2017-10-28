Despite a setback, Iceland's ruling centre-right Independence Party took an early lead in a parliamentary vote on Saturday, followed by the Left-Green opposition party.

It was still too early to say, however, which party would get the mandate to form the next government.

In early counting, the Independence Party led with 26 per cent, down three percentage points from last year's election, followed by the Left-Green Movement with 17 per cent, and the Social Democrats in third with 13 per cent, almost doubling its size.