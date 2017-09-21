Hurricane Maria thrashed parts of the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and high winds as it passed near its east and north coasts early Thursday after making a direct hit on Puerto Rico that caused severe flooding and cut power to the entire island.

Maria has killed at least 10 people as it rages through the Caribbean, the second major hurricane to do so this month, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it was headed toward the Turks and Caicos Islands later Thursday and the southeastern Bahamas, bringing dangerous storm surges and torrential rain.

It ripped roofs off almost all structures on the island country of Dominica, where seven people were confirmed dead. The toll is expected to climb when searches resume at daybreak.

Maria was ranked a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of up to 250 km/h when it hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday. It is the strongest storm to hit the U.S. territory in nearly 90 years.

Hurricane Maria blasts through Puerto Rico1:21

It ripped apart homes, snapped power lines and turned roadways into torrents laden with debris as it cut a diagonal swath across the island.

The entire island of 3.4 million people was under a flash flood warning early on Thursday as the storm was forecast to dump 50 to 76 centimetres of rain on much of Puerto Rico through Friday, according to the NHC.

The island's governor, Ricardo Rossello, said the only fatality immediately reported was a man struck by a piece of lumber hurled by high winds.

"It's nothing short of a major disaster," Rossello said in a CNN interview, adding it may take months for the island's electricity to be completely restored.

Maria weakened as it went over land in Puerto Rico but picked up strength again early Thursday as it passed over warm Caribbean waters.

Gaining strength

The Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h was about 110 kilometres north of Punta Cana, on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, at 5 a.m. ET, the NHC said.

Punta Cana, a popular tourist area, was hit with wind gusts of 93 km/h and Maria was forecast to bring storm surges — when hurricanes push ocean water dangerously over normal levels — of up to 1.8 metres in the Dominican Republic, it said.

Maria is expected to pick up strength as it churns toward the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas. Storm surges on those islands could be as high as 3.6 metres, the centre said.

Maria would then move north in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. There was no indication Thursday morning as to whether it would hit the continental United States.

It was classified a Category 5 storm when it struck Dominica on Monday night with devastating force.

View of damage caused on Tuesday by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica. (AFP/Getty Images)

Based on an aerial survey, about 95 per cent of roofs in Dominica, one of the poorest countries in the Caribbean with a population of about 73,000, were damaged or destroyed by Maria, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. It said damage to the island could be in the billions of dollars.

Passing early Wednesday just west of St. Croix, home to about 55,000 people, Maria damaged an estimated 65 per cent to 70 per cent of the island's buildings, said Holland Redfield, who served six terms in the U.S. Virgin Islands senate.