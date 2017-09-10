Hurricane Irma regained strength as it closed in on the Florida Keys early Sunday and forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory — just a few more kilometres to the west — that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm Gulf water.

The hurricane re-strengthened to Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds near 210 km/h. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma was expected to gain a little more strength as it moved through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approached Florida.

Dark clouds are seen over Miami's skyline before the arrival of Hurricane Irma on Saturday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Intense winds associated with the eyewall of the hurricane were expected to arrive around 7 a.m. ET in the Lower Keys, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

Florida Power & Light Company said about 430,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Miami-Dade County had the most outages with about 250,000. Broward County had 130,000 outages. Palm Beach County had more than 40,000 outages.

Life threatening storm surge is occurring now in the Keys and is expected to begin this morning in Southwest Florida. — @FLGovScott

Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now sparing Miami from the worst of it.

But those few kilometres mean St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay. Neither city has suffered a major hurricane in nearly a century.

The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for about 6.5 million Florida residents.

A man walks down a deserted highway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP)

Before heading to Florida, the storm hit the north coast of Cuba on Saturday as a Category 5 hurricane.

Damage is extensive, with millions of residents now without electricity.

Freelance reporter Juan Jacomino, who rode out the storm in Havana, told CBC News there is flooding along the city's famous seaside drive and further west.

Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon seawall in Havana can be seen late Saturday. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba — a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness — but authorities were trying to restore power, clear roads and warning that people should stay off the streets of Havana because flooding could continue into Monday.

Irma claimed at least 22 lives as it devastated several islands in the Caribbean on its westward path, before turning north toward Florida. Initially the storm was supposed to track up the centre of Florida but changed ...