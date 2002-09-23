More than 300,000 people concerned about the needs of Britain's rural communities marched through the streets of London Sunday.

The demonstration was spurred by government plans to ban hunting with dogs in England and Wales. But the marchers are also concerned about a number of issues they say are at the heart of rural life.

The Countryside Alliance, formed originally to oppose hunting bans, now says its concerns include a broad range of rural issues, all of which are represented by the rally.

"It's about a whole raft of rural issues," said James Stanford, march director. "Hunting has been the litmus paper, but rural poverty, lack of support for farming, rural housing, and a variety of other things, rural services, all of which the government is not taking appropriate action about."

Demonstrators turned out for two marches one from Hyde Park, the other from Blackfriars that converged at Whitehall. Supporters came not only from across the United Kingdom, but from Canada, the United States, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

Expecting the largest demonstration in London in recent years, police prepared for the event by calling in 1,600 extra officer.

The rally, called the March for Liberty and Livelihoods, was peaceful, but the feelings surrounding the issues are passionate.

"If they try to take away our freedoms one by one, the countryside will suffer and our livelihoods will suffer," said one woman marcher.

At Parliament Square, the pro-hunt group was met by a small group of counter-demonstrators who banged on drums under a banner that read "Ban Blood Sports."

About 15 per cent of Britain's population live in the countryside, where unemployment is on the rise.

Polls show most Britons oppose the hunt, however, and Rural Affairs Minister Alun Michael said earlier Sunday that new proposals on hunting would be brought forward within weeks.

The Countryside Alliance promises to watch those developments closely.