How do you measure up against Monkman?
Test your brain power against the internet's current favourite nerd
CBC News Posted: Apr 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET Last Updated: Apr 11, 2017 10:31 AM ET
Canadian Eric Monkman didn't win the U.K's University Challenge, but he won the hearts of many fans and a big following on social media.
Monkman, who was captain of the University of Cambridge's Wolfson College team, had helped lead his squad to the finals of University Challenge, a trivia tournament airing on BBC that pits teams of four against one another.
Monkman correctly answered questions on topics from from past Nobel Prize winners to Latin phrases.
The next question is, how would you fare in a match up with Monkman? Take the quiz below to find out.
