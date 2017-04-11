Canadian Eric Monkman's celebrity status in the U.K. and on social media can be attributed to his intensity, his gritting teeth, his enthusiasm, and his furrowed brow and other facial expressions when answering questions on the BBC's University Challenge. (Twitter)

Canadian Eric Monkman didn't win the U.K's University Challenge, but he won the hearts of many fans and a big following on social media.

Monkman, who was captain of the University of Cambridge's Wolfson College team, had helped lead his squad to the finals of University Challenge, a trivia tournament airing on BBC that pits teams of four against one another.

Monkman correctly answered questions on topics from from past Nobel Prize winners to Latin phrases.

