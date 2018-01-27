Fiery protests erupt as contested ​Honduran president starts new term

President Juan Orlando Hernandez was sworn in for a new term in the Honduran capital Saturday, while across town tear gas drifted across flaming barricades in clashes between police and protesters angry over an election that was marred by irregularities and allegations of fraud.

The head of Congress put the blue-and-white sash of office on Hernandez in the morning ceremony in Tegucigalpa, and the president promised in an address "to begin a process of reconciliation to unite the Honduran family."

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives to receive the presidential sash for a new term during his inauguration at the Tiburcio Carias Andino National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. Details of the inaugural ceremony were kept under wraps until Hernandez arrived at the stadium. (Jorge Cabrera/Reuters)

The inauguration came after soldiers and riot police fired tear gas to block thousands of demonstrators from marching to the National Stadium to protest. Masked protesters shot rocks from slingshots and kicked canisters back toward security forces as barricades burned and gas billowed on the streets.

"This is how the dictator oppresses his people," said opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla, who says the election was stolen and he was the true winner of the vote.

"We remain in the struggle to rescue the country from dictatorship and without recognizing Hernandez as president," Nasralla told The Associated Press.

1st president to be re-elected

Hernandez, a 49-year-old lawyer, is Honduras' first president to be re-elected — a key point in the protests against him.

The 1982 constitution bars presidents from seeking a new term and conservative politicians deposed a leftist president in 2009 for allegedly even considering re-election. But Hernandez won a Supreme Court ruling in 2015 to get around that prohibition.

A demonstrator is pictured amid the tear gas during the protest. Riot police fired tear gas to block thousands of demonstrators from marching to the stadium where the inauguration was taking place. (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)

Early, pre-dawn returns the morning after the Nov. 26 election showed Nasralla with a significant lead with 57 per cent of the votes counted.

Then election authorities all but stopped giving public updates on the count. Following days of delays and computer problems, the trend reversed itself, and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal reported that Hernandez had an edge of about 1.5 per cent in the final count.

The ensuing political crisis has wracked the Central American nation, with at least 31 people killed in the unrest, according to the National Human Rights Commission. Opposition leaders put the toll at 41.

"We must sit down for dialogue openly and without barriers. ... If a house is divided against itself, it cannot stand," Hernandez said in his address.

Demonstrators clash with riot police and soldiers as Hernandez is sworn in for a new term. The political crisis has racked the Central American nation since the election, with at least 31 people killed in the unrest, according to the National Human Rights Commission. (Edgard Garrido/Reuters)

'People do not recognize him'

Walking along the stadium's track with first lady Ana Garcia, he smiled and flashed a thumbs-up to supporters in the stands who waved blue flags with white stars.

More than 20 countries have recognized Hernandez as president, but there were none of the usual foreign heads of state present at the inauguration.

Hernandez, accompanied by his wife Ana Garcia de Hernandez and President of the National Congress of Honduras Mauricio Oliva, is sworn in for a new term during Saturday's inauguration ceremony. (Jorge Cabrera/Reuters)

"That is not worth anything because the people do not recognize him" as president, said former President Manuel Zelaya, who was removed in the 2009 coup and now leads the Opposition Alliance Against Dictatorship, which ran Nasralla as its candidate.

Details of the inaugural ceremony were kept under wraps until Hernandez arrived at the stadium, and authorities had circulated rumours beforehand that it would take place in an auditorium at the Central Bank and be transmitted on large video screens in the arena.