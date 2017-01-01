Vandals changed the iconic "Hollywood" sign in Los Angeles to read "Hollyweed," Sunday morning, as California enters its first year with marijuana legal for recreational use by adults.

It's not the first time the sign has been changed to read "Hollyweed." Variety reports that on New Year's Day in 1976, the sign was also changed to "Hollyweed" when marijuana was first decriminalized in the state.

Though the passage of a November ballot initiative called Proposition 64 legalized recreational marijuana for adults, residents of California will have to wait until after January 1, 2018, when shops will be licensed to sell to buyers without a medical card. Until then, California residents can possess and share marijuana.

According to the Hollywood Sign Trust, the "Hollywood" sign was built in 1923 to promote a real estate development called "Hollywoodland."

In the 1940s the signed was turned over to the City of Los Angeles. The sign was changed to read "Hollywood" in 1949.