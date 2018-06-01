Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava into the sky, sending rivers of molten rock into the ocean

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has captivated people around the world by shooting lava high into the sky and sending rivers of molten rock pouring down hillsides into the ocean over the past month.

Scroll down for a look at some of the most stunning images from this historic eruption so far.

(Bruce Omori/EPA)

Kilauea's lower east rift zone continues to erupt, as Fissure 8 spews lava at a high rate, feeding a massive river that meanders toward the coast in Pahoa, Hawaii.

The slow pace of the flow has geologists concerned, as it is increasing in height, and any breach in the dike could potentially send a flood of lava laterally.

(Marco Garcia/Reuters)

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the immediate area surrounding the raised channel.

(Marco Garcia/Reuters)

Volcanic gases can be seen above rising from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Pahoa, Hawaii, on Monday.

Below, lava from Kilauea's lower east rift zone spills into the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey/EPA)

Lava advances

(U.S. Geological Survey/Reuters)

Lava erupts from a fissure and travels toward homes at Leilani Estates in Pahoa.

(Bruce Omori/EPA)

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Fire and water

(Bruce Omori/EPA)

Lava flows into the ocean after erupting from a fissure at Kilauea's lower east rift zone.

(Bruce Omori/EPA)

Kilauea's summit

An aerial view of Kilauea Volcano's summit caldera and an ash plume billowing from Halema'uma'u, a crater within the caldera, May 27.

(U.S. Geological Survey/Reuters)

Lighting up the sky

A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky near Pahoa on May 26.

(Marco Garcia/Reuters)

Tech Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson, of the Hawaii National Guard, takes photos of the Kilauea lava flow in Leilani Estates near Pahoa.

(Marco Garcia/Reuters)

Fountains of lava

Several residents of Leilani Estates watch fountaining at Fissure 7 from the bed of an abandoned vehicle in their friend's backyard.

(Bruce Omori/EPA)

A massive, fast-moving lava flow consumes everything in its path in Pahoa on May 19. The flames from the remnants of one home can be seen on the left, while the lava flow approaches another on the right.