Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava into the sky, sending rivers of molten rock into the ocean
75 homes have been completely covered by lava, forcing of thousands to flee
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has captivated people around the world by shooting lava high into the sky and sending rivers of molten rock pouring down hillsides into the ocean over the past month.
Scroll down for a look at some of the most stunning images from this historic eruption so far.
Kilauea's lower east rift zone continues to erupt, as Fissure 8 spews lava at a high rate, feeding a massive river that meanders toward the coast in Pahoa, Hawaii.
The slow pace of the flow has geologists concerned, as it is increasing in height, and any breach in the dike could potentially send a flood of lava laterally.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the immediate area surrounding the raised channel.
Volcanic gases can be seen above rising from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road near Pahoa, Hawaii, on Monday.
Below, lava from Kilauea's lower east rift zone spills into the ocean.
Lava advances
Lava erupts from a fissure and travels toward homes at Leilani Estates in Pahoa.
Fire and water
Lava flows into the ocean after erupting from a fissure at Kilauea's lower east rift zone.
Kilauea's summit
An aerial view of Kilauea Volcano's summit caldera and an ash plume billowing from Halema'uma'u, a crater within the caldera, May 27.
Lighting up the sky
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky near Pahoa on May 26.
Tech Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson, of the Hawaii National Guard, takes photos of the Kilauea lava flow in Leilani Estates near Pahoa.
Fountains of lava
Several residents of Leilani Estates watch fountaining at Fissure 7 from the bed of an abandoned vehicle in their friend's backyard.
A massive, fast-moving lava flow consumes everything in its path in Pahoa on May 19. The flames from the remnants of one home can be seen on the left, while the lava flow approaches another on the right.
With files from the Associated Press