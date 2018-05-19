U.S. bishop's fiery 'love' speech highlight of royal wedding

American Bishop Michael Curry electrified the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a barnstorming sermon on the power of love that won smiles in the ancient British chapel and praise across the internet.

Curry, the first African-American head of the Episcopal Church in the United States, started by quoting civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King and powered on citing spirituals, medieval poetry and the experiences of slaves in the American south.

"There's power in love. Do not underestimate it. Anyone who has ever fallen in love knows what I mean," he said at the start of a 14-minute address that jolted the congregation after a long period of serene choral music and formal ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange looks during what has been dubbed the 'power of love' sermon by Episcopalian Bishop Curry. (CBC)

By the end, he was referring to Harry and Meghan as "my brother, my sister," and telling them "God love you, God bless you" before the opening notes of the soul standard Stand By Me started up.

Meghan smiled throughout, as Harry looked on intently.

"It was a moment for African-Americans. It was like we were at church. It was the word that love conquers all," said Karen Long from Houston, Texas, who came to Windsor with her sister and friend, all dressed as bridesmaids.

"It was a perfect blend between her culture and the royal culture. As an African-American woman, it was made in heaven," she said.

The reaction online was overwhelmingly positive.

"Quoting Dr. Martin Luther King from the altar of a British royal wedding. This sermon by Rev. Michael Bruce Curry is very American, very boisterous, very passionate. Love it," said New York Times reporter Katie Rosman on Twitter.

Bishop Michael Curry is quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Windsor Castle. It's truly a day of wonders. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalWedding?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalWedding</a> <a href="https://t.co/0hk80sSjsY">pic.twitter.com/0hk80sSjsY</a> —@burriscj

Karen Attiah, global opinions editor of the Washington Post, called the whole wedding "an overt celebration of black American culture."

"I wrote back in the fall that I didn't think Meghan Markle was going to be very outspoken about race once she married into the Royal Family. Maybe she will prove me wrong?," Attiah tweeted.

Glances and giggles

Members of the Royal Family, including Harry's brother Prince William, could be seen on TV smiling during the lengthy address.

Some commentators took to Twitter to point out the facial reactions in the chapel to the bishop's sermon. In particular, a close-up of the Queen's granddaughter, Zara, with her mouth open became a focus for social media. Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice was spotted giggling.

Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, reacts as the bishop delivers a passionate sermon on the theme of love, mixed with quotes from the Bible and Martin Luther King Jr. (CBC)

Barely glancing at the transcript of his speech on a tablet computer in front of him, Curry talked directly to a congregation that included Queen Elizabeth and celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Elton John and Carey Mulligan.

He told them that love was not just for married couples but part of God's plan with the power to change lives.

The preacher is doing 50 in a 30 zone and it's brilliant <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalWedding2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalWedding2018</a> —@theJeremyVine

"Dr King was right: 'We must discover love, the redemptive power of love, and when we do that, we will make of this old world a new world,'" Curry said in hushed tones, grasping the lectern.

"Imagine our neighbourhoods and communities when love is the way. Imagine our governments and countries when love is the way," he said in a rare nod to politics during a highly orchestrated state occasion.

Rev. Curry gestures during his 14-minute sermon. He wrapped up with 'We gotta get y'all married now.' (CBC)

The Episcopal Church is the U.S. arm of the Anglican Communion which also includes the Church of England, headed by the Queen. The U.S. church has taken a liberal stand on social issues, including allowing gay marriage, an issue with which the Anglican Communion has struggled.

Curry was born in Chicago in 1953 and went on to become the bishop of North Carolina. At his installation at the head if the Episcopal Church in 2015, he called for economic and racial unity at a time of rising racial tensions.

In 2016, he said he lamented the decision by the wider Anglican Communion to slap sanctions on the U.S. church over its support of gay marriage.

