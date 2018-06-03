Volcano eruption in Guatemala kills at least 6, injures 20

Authorities in Guatemala say six people have been killed and 20 injured by the eruption of a volcano southwest of the capital.

National disaster co-ordinator Sergio Cabanas said an undetermined number of people also are missing following Sunday's eruption of the Volcan del Fuego, which is 44 kilometres from Guatemala City.

Cabanas says four people died when lava set a house on fire, and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the eruption.

Disaster agency spokesperson David de Leon says about 300 people were forced from their homes in nearby villages, which are being blanketed by ash as fiery smoke billows nearly six kilometres into the sky. Some ash also has fallen on the capital.