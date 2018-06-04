A hot flow of mud, ash and gas swept down from Guatemala's Fuego volcano on Monday, after a new explosion in the morning interrupted disaster workers pulling bodies from the brown sludge known as a pyroclastic flow that engulfed the village of El Rodeo.

The morning eruption also halted rescue efforts on the southern slopes of Fuego, which is Spanish for "fire." The national disaster agency raised the death toll to 38 from 25, but it was unclear whether more bodies had been found or whether more people died in Monday's eruption.

People flee El Rodeo village, about 35 km south of Guatemala City, after the eruption. (Noe Perez/AFP/Getty Images)

The day after the volcano's eruption, its biggest in more than four decades, residents in the capital Guatemala City woke to sweep ash from rooftops and streets. Technicians assessed whether the runway at the international airport was clear enough to restart commercial flights.

Rescuers struggle to reach affected communities as lava hits surrounding region 0:58

"The landscape on the volcano is totally changed, everything is totally destroyed," government volcanologist Gustavo Chigna said on local radio.

A Reuters witness near the volcano said more people had been evacuated beyond an 8-kilometre perimeter from the site after the new explosion.

Fuego, one of several active volcanoes in the Central American country, is near the colonial city of Antigua, a UNESCO world heritage site that has survived several volcanic eruptions. The latest activity from Fuego is mostly on the far side of the volcano, facing the Pacific coast.

Police officers help the rescue effort in El Rodeo village. (Noe Perez/AFP/Getty Images)

About 300 people have been injured since the eruption on Sunday that sent columns ash and smoke 10 kilometres into the sky, dusting several regions with ash.

Eddy Sanchez, director of the country's seismology and volcanology institute, said the flows reached temperatures of about 700 C.

Sacatepezuez television published images of a charred landscape where the lava came into contact with homes. Three bodies lay partially buried in ash-coloured debris from the volcano, which lies about 45 kilometres from Guatemala City.

"Not everyone was able to get out. I think they ended up buried," Consuelo Hernandez, a resident of the village of El Rodeo, told the newspaper Diario de Centroamerica. "Where we saw the lava fall, we ran to a hillside" to escape.

Guatemala's disaster agency said 3,100 people had evacuated nearby communities, and ash fall from the eruption was affecting an area with about 1.7 million of country's 15 million or so people. Shelters were opened for those forced to flee.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said he would issue a declaration of a state of emergency to be approved by Congress and urged people to heed warnings from emergency officials.

Aviation authorities closed the capital's international airport because of the danger posed to planes by the ash.