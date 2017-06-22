The British prime minister estimates 600 highrise buildings in England have cladding made of materials similar to what was found in a devastating west London fire.

Theresa May told the House of Commons that authorities submitted cladding on similar buildings following the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 that killed at least 79 people. The aluminum composite material is being studied to see if it contributed to the quick spread of the blaze, which consumed the 24-story building in less than an hour.

"Shortly before I came to the chamber, I was informed that a number of these tests have come back as combustible," she said.

"The relevant local authorities and local fire services have been informed, and, as I speak, they are taking all possible steps to ensure buildings are safe and to inform affected residents."

May has also announced that the investigation into whether the tower met fire safety regulations will be published in the next 48 hours.

Britain's opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, called for urgent checks on around 4,000 buildings as Britain comes to grips with the potential ramifications of the disaster.

'Nowhere to hide'

"At least 79 people are dead — it is both a tragedy and an outrage because every single one of those deaths could and should have been avoided," Corbyn said.

Corbyn compared the tragedy to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 96 people were killed in the crush of a crowded soccer stadium, and recent sexual abuse scandals involving vulnerable children, arguing that the government had long turned a blind eye to the needs of the poor.

"The pattern is consistent: working-class people's voices are ignored, their concerns dismissed by those in power," he said.

May has apologized for mistakes made in dealing with the aftermath of Grenfell Tower tragedy and promised that "no stone will be left unturned" in the inquiry.

"For any guilty parties there will be nowhere to hide," she said.

May's comments followed the resignation of the local administrator in the west London community devastated by the fire after government officials criticized the speed of the response to the tragedy.

In blocks where the cladding is found to be combustible "we will do a further test to make sure the building is safe" and residents could get alternate housing.

"Obviously nobody will be living in buildings that are unsafe, they will be rehoused if they need to be and landlords will be asked to provide alternative accommodation where that's possible," the spokeswoman said.

Nicholas Holgate, chief executive of the Kensington and Chelsea council, had come under intense pressure in the wake of last week's Grenfell Tower blaze. The first few days after inferno were marked by chaos on the ground as local authorities struggled to deal with the scope of the disaster.

Residents who survived the tower blaze lost everything, only to get little help or information on how they'd get back on their feet.