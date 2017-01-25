Greenpeace Trump protesters hang from crane LIVE
Air Date: Jan 25, 2017 9:30 AM ET
From Washington, D.C.
Latest Video
Most Viewed
- Trump overstates inauguration crowd as Women's March appears to draw bigger turnout
- Trump fulfils 'Day 1' vows with 3 executive orders in preview of agenda reset
- Trump calls protests 'a hallmark of our democracy' in toned-down response to marches
- 'He wants Americans to love him': Trump biographers on what kind of president he'll be
- Defeated Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh made off with government money, luxury cars
- The 'pussyhats' grab back: Massive Women's March on Washington overwhelms streets
- Why the spy trade is such a booming industry: Brian Stewart
- Trump reiterates false claims about election fraud at congressional reception
- Trump to ready executive orders with eye towards Mexico wall, curbing refugee flow
- Netanyahu to meet with Trump before calling vote on West Bank annexation
Don't Miss
-
Breaking
Dow Jones industrial average breaks through 20,000 points
-
Analysis
Trump's tariff plan threatens wreckage for the auto industry, analysts say
-
New
Google offers a glimpse into its fight against fake news
-
Exclusive
'A way to ruin someone's life': Semi-nude photo of Montreal woman among hundreds on anonymous porn site
-
Live
Burlington woman spent 6 days without lungs thanks to new, life-saving procedure
-
'America first:' For Canada, it's about a lot more than trade
-
CBC Investigates
'Tax haven' Canada being targeted by offshore cheats, Panama Papers show
-
Analysis
Keystone XL could be Canada's last big oil export pipeline
-
Updated
Usain Bolt loses Olympic relay gold after Nesta Carter's positive test
-
Updated
New Brunswick ice storm knocks out power to over 129,000 customers
-
Video
Greenpeace Trump protesters hang from crane LIVE
LIVE
-
'I want to touch and feel': Online-only retailers open regular stores
-
Donald Trump tweets plan for 'major investigation' into voter fraud
-
New
Travis Vader to be sentenced for killing St. Albert couple Lyle and Marie McCann
-
Opinion
Leaked A Dog's Purpose video shows how animal welfare takes a back seat to profit