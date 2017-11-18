Greek authorities say three more people have been found dead from a flash flood that hit a district west of Athens, raising the overall death toll to 19.

The fire department says the body of a man was found Saturday on the grounds of a factory near the suburb of Mandra, 25 kilometres northwest of the Greek capital.

People clear debris from a road in the town of Mandra on Friday. (Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images)

The coast guard also announced Saturday that a patrol ship had found the bodies of two men in the sea south of Mandra. A spokeswoman said the men, 59 and 29, had been identified at a hospital by their relatives.

All three bodies belonged to people known to have been missing since the flood hit Wednesday. Three more are still missing.