At least 10 people were killed in flash floods in Greece on Wednesday, in the deadliest such incident in recent years, when a torrent of red mud swept through towns west of the capital Athens after heavy rain, authorities said.

Roads in the industrial towns of Nea Peramos and Mandra, about 27 kilometres west of Athens, turned into fast-flowing rivers of mud, TV footage showed.

Some residents were forced onto rooftops and balconies while cars were thrust onto porches or tipped onto their side. Twelve people were rescued from a bus on a bridge.

"This is a biblical disaster," Mandra Mayor Yianna Krikouki told state broadcaster ERT. "Everything is gone."

Television footage showed a motorway inundated by water, with heavy vehicles, a bus and cars stranded under more than a metre of water. The force of the deluge smashed through walls, and broke through road asphalt.

Destroyed cars inside a yard in Mandra following the heavy rainfall. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

In Mandra, two women and three men were found dead either in their flooded homes or in allotments. Two more individuals were found floating in the sea.

"The walls collapsed, the cars were carried away and they broke everything here. There is nothing left," resident Marina Kolia said. "Water is everywhere in the house."

The wall of a local cemetery crumbled and vehicles collided with tree trunks. The fire brigade said at least three people were missing, and an unspecified number of people injured.

State of emergency in certain regions

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed regret at the loss of life. Greece has had a bout of heavy rain for about a week.

Both towns, which have a combined population of about 20,000 people, lie on the foothills of a mountain in western Attica. Many Greek housing settlements are built without taking into account town planning regulations.

Water engulfs an interchange of a highway in Elefsina, western Athens, flooding a bus. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

Authorities received at least 500 calls for help and more than 150 firefighters with 50 vehicles were assisting in the effort.

A state of emergency was declared in the west Attica region, which includes Nea Peramos and Mandra, on Wednesday.

Many Greek housing settlements are built without taking into account town planning regulations. An Athens prosecutor ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into the deaths and destruction caused and was also investigating possible urban planning offences.

On Tuesday, Greece declared a state of emergency on the eastern island of Symi, just off the coast of Turkey, after a storm swept cars into the sea, damaged homes and cut off electricity and water supplies.