Republican in Russia probe 'even more convinced' FBI didn't spy on Trump campaign

A senior House Republican briefed by the FBI on its Russia probe is disputing U.S. President Donald Trump's allegation that the agency spied on his 2016 campaign for political purposes.

Trey Gowdy told CBS This Morning and Fox News there is no evidence of FBI misconduct or that the agency planted a "spy" in Trump's campaign. His statements appeared to contradict the president, who has said the FBI planted a "spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win."

The South Carolina congressman told Fox on Tuesday that after receiving classified briefing on the subject "I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do" in acting on information.

Lawmakers demanded the briefing following reports that a government informant approached Trump campaign officials.

"When the FBI comes into contact with information about what a foreign government may be doing in our election cycle, I think they have an obligation to run it out," Gowdy told the CBS program.

Gowdy, a former prosecutor before his congressional career, said he was comfortable with the term informant, not spy. He said he believed Trump should sit down for an interview with special prosecutor Robert Mueller, something the president has balked at.

In this Dec. 15, 2017, file photo, Trump, left, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony in Quantico, Va. Sessions has lasted longer than may of Trump's appointees, despite enduring public criticism from the president. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

Gowdy serves as the chairman of the House's oversight committee. The House intelligence committee investigating allegations of interference and collusion has often devolved into hyperpartisan bickering, competing documents and attempts to drive the media narrative.

Republicans, led by Devin Nunes, have demanded access from the Justice Department to classified materials related to Russia investigations, with Nunes even threatening at one point to hold attorney general Jeff Sessions in contempt.

Sessions again slammed

Gowdy, who told CBS he has never met nor spoken to Trump, shared the president's frustrations surrounding the recusal of Sessions from any inquiries into Russian interference into the election. That decision by Sessions, as well as Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, helped lead the way to the appointment of Mueller as special counsel.

Gowdy said Sessions should have told Trump before accepting the job that he had a conflict of interest and would need to recuse himself from such investigations. Sessions, during his confirmation hearings, provided misleading testimony regarding his past interactions with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Gowdy told CBS This Morning, "there are lots of really good lawyers in the country. [Trump] could have picked somebody else."

Trump quickly pounced on Gowdy's statement, quoting the congressman's quote on social media and adding at the end of his tweet: "And I wish I did!"

Trump has publicly criticized Sessions on a number of occasions, a remarkable break from tradition involving presidents and their cabinet members.

Unlike the congressional committees digging into the Russia affair, Mueller has the authority to lay criminal charges. So far, 19 individuals have been indicted as a result of the ongoing inquiry, though neither the president's children, his son-in-law Jared Kushner nor members of his current inner circle have been implicated in wrongdoing by the special counsel.

Gowdy, for his part, is one of more than three dozen Republicans serving in Congress to announce they won't seek another term in the November midterm elections, when all 435 seats in the legislative body will be contested.