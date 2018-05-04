Skip to Main Content
Stormy Daniels payment did not violate campaign laws, Giuliani says

U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says a $130,000 payment to silence adult-film star Stormy Daniels would have been made even if Trump were not running.

$130,000 payment 'would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not,' Trump's lawyer says

Rudolph Giuliani, shown in a 2016 file photo, made a statement Friday to clarify comments he made earlier in the week on the Fox News show Hannity. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

United States President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Friday a $130,000 US payment another Trump lawyer made to silence adult-film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election did not violate campaign laws, saying it would have been made even if Trump were not running.

"The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the president's family," Giuliani said in a statement.

"It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not."

