U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday sought to assure allies that the Trump administration will back NATO and stand with Europe even as it looks for new ways to co-operate with Russia.
In the first major foreign policy address for the new administration of President Donald Trump, Pence warned allies that they must pay their fair share to support NATO, noting many lack "a clear or credible path" to do so.
He also said Russia must honour the Minsk peace accords and de-escalate violence in eastern Ukraine.
"Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
- Mike Pence will seek to reassure U.S. allies in Europe
- Trudeau says Canada one of NATO's 'strongest actors' without committing more money
- U.S. defence secretary tells NATO countries to increase military spending
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.