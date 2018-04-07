At least 3 dead, including driver, after van crashes into German restaurant

A man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside a popular restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster in western Germany on Saturday, killing at least two of them before shooting himself dead, police said.



The vehicle plowed into people sitting at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl restaurant, which is popular with tourists.

"At 15:27 [13:27 GMT], a vehicle drove into the outside area of the restaurant ... three people were killed, 20 injured, and six of those seriously injured," police spokesperson Andreas Bode said. "The perpetrator killed himself in the vehicle."

It was not immediately clear if the perpetrator was among the three killed, or whether his death took the number of dead to four.

However, Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, where Muenster is located, said two people were killed in the crash, and then the driver killed himself.

Reul said the van's driver was a German citizen. He stressed the investigation is at an early stage, but said "at the moment, nothing speaks for there being any Islamist background."



He added: "We are investigating in all directions."



Everything conceivable is being done to investigate the crime and to support the victims and their relatives. My thanks go to all the responders at the scene. - Angela Merkel, German chancellor

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the man was a German with psychological problems who had no terrorist background.

The Interior Ministry in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia would neither confirm nor deny the report.

Motive unclear

Bode said the identity of the perpetrator was not yet clear. Investigators were looking at the possibility that other

suspects fled the scene, though they had no evidence that this was the case, he added.

"It is far too early to speak of an attack," Bode said. "We have cordoned off the area widely. The crime scene investigators are checking out the crime scene, trying to identify, investigate and secure traces. That is our current task."

Police guards patrol downtown Muenster after a van crashed into people sitting outside a restaurant. (The Associated Press) The incident came one year to the day after a truck attack in Stockholm that killed five people.

It also evoked memories of a December 2016 truck attack in Berlin that left 12 people dead. Anis Amri, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links, hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then plowed into a crowded marketplace, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens of others.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said was "deeply shocked by the terrible events in Muenster."

In a statement, Merkel said "everything conceivable is being done to investigate the crime and to support the victims and their relatives. My thanks go to all the responders at the scene."

Andrea Nahles, parliamentary leader of the Social Democrats, junior partner in Merkel's ruling coalition, also expressed shock, saying: "My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. I hope that our authorities can quickly clarify the background to this incident and wish the local forces much strength for their work."

Government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer tweeted: "Awful news from Muenster. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives.