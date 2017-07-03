It's feared 18 people are dead after a bus carrying a group of German senior citizens crashed into a truck on a highway in Bavaria early Monday and burst into flames, police said.

Thirty people were also injured in the early-morning accident, some seriously, while 18 still considered missing "are believed to have died on the burning bus," police said in a statement.

Authorities said forensic specialists were being brought in from Germany's federal police office to remove and identify the bodies from the charred vehicle. Police spokesperson Irene Brandenstein said the work was slow and labour intensive, given how badly damaged the bus was by the fire.

"The investigation of the accident is very complex and time consuming," Brandenstein told The Associated Press.

The accident took place around 7 a.m. local time when the bus rear-ended the truck at the end of a traffic jam on the A9 highway near Muenchberg in Bavaria, near the Czech border. The highway remained closed on both sides for hours and police tweeted later that the road leading south would be shut down for the entire day.

Several helicopters, firefighters and ambulances were at the scene to rescue the injured.

Burned to a skeleton

Local Oberfranken police tweeted that the travel group came from Saxony in eastern Germany and that a phone number had been activated to provide family members with information. The German news agency dpa reported that all passengers were German citizens.

Two drivers and 46 people were on the bus, Brandenstein said.

German news channel n-tv showed images of the bus, which was burned down to a black, smoking skeleton.

Brandenstein said the bus crashed into the truck at the end of a traffic jam. She had no information immediately about what happened to the truck driver.

