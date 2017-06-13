Two inmates are on the loose in Georgia after killing two prison guards during a bus transport Tuesday morning.

Authorities identified the inmates as Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24.

Rowe and Dubose overpowered and disarmed the two guards around 5:45 a.m. as about 30 inmates were being driven between prisons, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said in a news release. One of the two inmates then shot and killed both guards, Sills said.

Rowe and Dubose then carjacked a getaway car and fled, armed with the officers' .40 caliber Glock pistols, Sills said. The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a tweet that people should call 911 and should not approach the men if they see them.

#breakingnews 2 escaped inmates Donnie Russell Rowe WM 6'1 181#; Ricky Dubose WM 6'1 140# CALL 911 @AP @wmaz @wsb @ajc @cbs46 @telegraphga pic.twitter.com/VY1tmCdzaV — @GA_Corrections

Sills said the slayings and escape happened on state Highway 16 about 100 kilometres southeast of Atlanta.

The FBI said the two were seen getting into a "grass green," four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said during testimony before a Senate budget panel in Washington Tuesday morning that federal resources are being committed to help catch the fugitives.

"An attack on any American law enforcement officer is an attack on every American law enforcement officer and the principles we all believe in," he said.

Both men have been serving sentences for armed robbery and other crimes, according to the state agency's website. Rowe had been in prison since June 2002, and Dubose had been in prison since July 2015.

The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the officers who were killed as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.