Star Trek actor George Takei has been accused of groping a model-actor in 1981, in another development in the barrage of sexual assault, harassment and rape allegations to rock the entertainment industry.

Takei said Saturday on Twitter that events described in an interview with Scott Brunton "simply did not occur."

Brunton told the Hollywood Reporter he was 23 and living in Hollywood when he met Takei at a bar. They exchanged numbers and kept in touch, he said. Later, after Brunton broke up with a boyfriend, Takei invited him to dinner and the theatre, then back to his condo.

At the condo, Brunton said he "must have passed out" after two drinks, awakening to Takei groping him.

Takei was not interviewed for the Hollywood Reporter story.

Friends,



I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — @GeorgeTakei

The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — @GeorgeTakei

The Hollywood Reporter said Friday it spoke to four longtime friends of Brunton who said he had confided in them about Takei years ago.

Takei said on Twitter it's a "he said/he said situation" and that those who know him "understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

Richard Dreyfuss accused of sexual harassment

Meanwhile, a writer who worked for Richard Dreyfuss on a TV comedy special in the 1980s said he sexually harassed her for years and exposed himself to her in a studio lot trailer.

Jessica Teich told the New York magazine blog Vulture.com that the actor made continual, overt and lewd comments and invitations after they met at a theatre where she worked and Dreyfuss appeared.

Dreyfuss's agent Barry McPherson on Saturday denied the actor ever exposed himself to Teich, but he acknowledged to Vulture other encounters Dreyfuss now realizes were inappropriate.

Richard Dreyfuss's agent Barry McPherson on Saturday denied the actor ever exposed himself to Jessica Teich. (Peter Kramer/Associated Press)

The revelations were among fresh developments in the sexual harassment scandal that has rolled through Hollywood and other industries.

In 1987, when Teich was working for Dreyfuss on development of an ABC show script, she said she was summoned to his trailer on the set of one of his films and he exposed his genitals to her.

Dreyfuss said he thought the two were involved in a playful "consensual seduction ritual." He told Vulture that he flirted with Teich but is now "horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn't consensual."

Teich said she decided to speak out after Dreyfuss tweeted support for his son, Harry, after the younger Dreyfuss went public with accusations that Kevin Spacey groped his crotch when he was 18.

Richard Dreyfuss's son Harry went public with accusations that Kevin Spacey, pictured, groped his crotch when he was 18. (Matthias Balk/DPA via Associated Press)

Massachusetts prosecutors will meet with the son of a former Boston TV news anchor who said Spacey sexually assaulted the teenage boy at a Nantucket restaurant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe told the Boston Globe on Friday the meeting "will occur soon."

Heather Unruh told reporters Wednesday that Spacey stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old-son's pants and grabbed his genitals while the two of them were at a restaurant in July 2016. Unruh said Spacey ultimately left to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight, her son ran away.

Spacey's lawyer didn't immediately return an email seeking comment Saturday.