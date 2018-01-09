The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has released a transcript from an interview with the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein released the transcript from an August closed-door committee interview with Glenn Simpson after the Republican chairman of the committee, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, declined to release it. Simpson's firm commissioned the dossier, which was initially paid for by a conservative website and later by Democrats.

The dossier was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

Trump has derided the dossier as politically motivated, and several GOP-led committees are investigating whether it formed the basis for the FBI's initial investigation into Russian election interference.

Democrats says those investigations are a distraction.