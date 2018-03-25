German police say they have detained fugitive Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on a European arrest warrant.

Police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein said highway police arrested Puigdemont on Sunday morning near the A7 highway that leads from Denmark into Germany.

"Mr. Puigdemont is currently in police custody," they said, and refused to give further details.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge charged 13 Catalan separatist politicians with rebellion on Friday for their attempts to make the region independent of Spain, dealing a heavy blow to the secessionist movement. The judge ordered international arrest warrants for the six Catalan officials who are fugitives, including Puigdemont. ​

His lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said that German police stopped Puigdemont on Sunday when he was crossing the border to enter Denmark.

Alonso-Cuevillas said Puigdemont was on his way back to Belgium where he has been staying since fleeing Spain.