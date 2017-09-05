A French court has given maximum fines but awarded limited damages in the case of topless photos of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, that outraged Britain's Royal Family.

The court in a Paris suburb ruled Tuesday that three photographers and three newspaper executives invaded the privacy of the former Kate Middleton by taking and publishing the photos.

Two executives of a French gossip magazine and two photographers working with a photo agency were collectively ordered to pay the equivalent of $73,580 Cdn in damages to Kate and the same amount to her husband, Prince William.

The amount is well below the $2.2 million in damages that were reportedly sought by the royal couple.

Paul-Albert Iweins, lawyer for Closer magazine, called the fines exaggerated.

The couple, who didn't attend the verdict, had filed a complaint after the photos were published in Closer and a regional newspaper in 2012, the year after their wedding.

The pictures of Kate were taken with telephoto lenses while she and her husband apparently were sunbathing on a patio at a private estate in France's southern Provence region.