French President Emmanuel Macron says he isn't about to quit trying to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to exit the climate accord, and thinks he will succeed.

"I deplore the American decision, but I continue to dialogue with President Trump because I'm convinced that in the end he will understand that his interest, the interest of Americans, is in the Paris accord," Macron said ahead of his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Trump has said the climate deal was unfair to U.S. business.

Macron tried to convince him to change his mind during Trump's July visit to Paris. Trump was noncommittal then, saying that "if it happens that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't that will be OK, too."