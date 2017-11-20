A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.

Lindsay Menz tells CNN that Franken placed his hand on her buttocks as they posed for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, two years into Franken's first term.

The 33-year-old Menz told CNN that the interaction made her feel "gross." She says she immediately told her husband that Franken had "grabbed" her buttocks.

Franken told CNN he didn't remember taking the photo with Menz, but that he feels badly that she felt disrespected.

Los Angeles broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused Franken last week of forcibly kissing her during a USO tour in 2006, before he was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Tweeden said last week that the Democratic senator reached out to personally apologize to her and that she wasn't demanding Franken lose his job.

"Yes, people make mistakes and, of course, he knew he made a mistake," she said.

Award show edited after Franken accusation

Franken said last week an ethics committee hearing would be appropriate, and that he would cooperate fully with any investigation.

Franken's office has not responded to Associated Press messages seeking comment on Monday to the Menz allegation.

Separately, PBS has said that Franken will not appear substantially in David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize special airing Monday night.

Representatives said Sunday that PBS will air an updated version of the previously filmed event in which Franken will only be visible at the end of the show when the cast joins Letterman on stage.

PBS said that the inclusion of Franken in the broadcast would distract from the show's purpose as a celebration of American humour.