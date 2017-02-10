Anti-terrorism forces uncovered a makeshift laboratory with the explosive TATP and other base ingredients for fabricating a bomb Friday, and arrested a 16-year-old girl and three other people in southern France, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office said some 70 grams of TATP, along with a litre each of acetone, oxygenated water and sulphuric acid, were seized in the home of a 20-year-old man in the Montpellier area.

TATP, which can be made from readily available materials, was used in the November 2015 attacks in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels carried out by extremists with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Two other men — aged 33 and 26 — were arrested along with the 16-year-old, according to the prosecutor's office, which handles terrorism investigations in France.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the unfolding investigation, said one of the suspects was believed to be planning a suicide attack, but that the investigation had not yet uncovered a specific target.

​