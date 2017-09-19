France's President Emmanuel Macron forcefully defended the Paris climate accord on Tuesday, telling the UN General Assembly that although it can be improved, "it will not be renegotiated."

In a half-hour speech, Macron said he "profoundly respects" U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord, adding that "the door will always be open to them."

Macron said the planet "is taking its revenge on the madness of man."

He said the Paris accord will not be renegotiated. He said the accord can be enriched with new contributions, "but we won't go back."

At a news conference following his address, Macron said that he and Trump "disagree on climate."

Macron said he will continue to talk with Trump "in the hope that he comes back" to the climate accord. He called the accord "a moral, economic and social necessity."

Trump has said the climate deal is unfair to U.S. business.