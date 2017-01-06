A suspect detained following a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that killed five people and injured eight was a passenger on a Canadian flight, an official says.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner, was briefed on the airport shooting by the Broward Sheriff's Office. He told The Associated Press that the shooter had arrived in Fort Lauderdale aboard a Canadian flight with a gun in a checked bag.

"After he claimed his bag, he went into the bathroom and loaded the gun and started shooting. We don't know why," LaMarca said.

Authorities gave no details on a possible motive for the shooting near the baggage area inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — @browardsheriff

In a statement, Air Canada said all of its customers and staff at the airport were accounted for and safe.

The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene, and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.

Officials also said he was unharmed when taken into custody and law enforcement fired no shots.

Global Affairs Canada said it was monitoring the situation and urged Canadians in the area to contact the Consulate General of Canada in Miami in the event of an emergency.

Canadians in #FtLauderdale, #US - for emergency consular assistance contact (305) 579-1600 or 1-888-949-9993 2/3 — @TravelGoC

Russel Crooks, a Canadian at the airport, had just returned from a cruise with his partner when the gunman opened fire in Terminal 2.

"We jumped up and I realized that it was either a bomb or a gunshot and we ran about five feet away to a desk, a kiosk information booth, and sort of pulled under there," he told CBC.

"He was standing there shooting somebody and I looked away because, quite honestly, I thought that he was going to turn left towards us and he would have seen the people behind this tiny, tiny desk and we were just right there."

An injured woman is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Associated Press)

Another witness, John Kaneklides, was in Terminal 2 when the shots broke out and also hid under a kiosk before rushing onto the tarmac when doors opened.

"Passengers started rushing out the door and so we were just kind of climbing on all fours as fast as we could to exit the departure area and get on the tarmac," he told CBC News.

Kaneklides said he was taken by authorities to Terminal 4, where he said there is "an air of panic in the room."

People are taken out of the terminal and onto the tarmac after an airport shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday. (Zachary Fagenson/Reuters)

He also said the airport kept passengers "in the dark" about what was going on.

"In fact, we would have no idea what happened in Terminal 2 if it were not for Twitter and the news," Kaneklides said.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

The shooting took place in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (CBC)

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for U.S. president George W. Bush, said on Twitter that shots were fired and "everyone is running."

"All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport — at least not the area where I am," Fleischer said from the airport at about 12:57 p.m. ET.

