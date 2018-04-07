Former Brazil president surrenders to police after defying arrest warrant

Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in police custody after a tense showdown with supporters who tried to block him leaving a union building.

Da Silva left an exit of a metal workers union surrounded by several bodyguards who pushed back supporters trying to keep him from leaving. Getting beyond them, da Silva entered a police vehicle in a convoy of cars. He was being taken to a police station in Sao Paulo. From there, he'll be transferred to the city of Curitiba in the neighboring state.

Da Silva, convicted of corruption, said earlier Saturday that he would turn himself into police to begin serving a 12-year sentence.

However, dozens of supporters did not let a car he was in leave the gate of the union. After a few minutes of discussions, da Silva went back into the union building.

While a warrant for da Silva's arrest was issued, police made clear they didn't want to attempt to pick him up at the union. That could spark clashes.