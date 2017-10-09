Another woman who lived at a Florida nursing home that lost air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died, bringing to 14 the number of fatalities linked to the home.

Hollywood, Fla., police spokesperson Miranda Grossman told The Associated Press on Monday that 95-year-old Francesca Andrade has died from ailments suffered when the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power Sept. 10 during the hurricane's passage. Hours earlier, Grossman had reported the 13th fatality, identifying her as 90-year-old Cecilia Franco.

On Sept. 13, eight residents died and other residents were taken away from the sweltering facility after the electric transformer that powered the facility's air conditioning was damaged during the storm.

A woman is transported from the Rehabilitation Center after the facility lost power during the passage of Hurricane Irma. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Grossman said police are treating Franco's and Andrade's deaths as part of the criminal investigation.

The Miami Herald reports Franco's husband Miguel Antonio Franco, who also had lived at the home, died Sept. 13.

No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's licence. Last week, the facility laid off 245 workers, including doctors, nurses, occupational and physical therapists and others.