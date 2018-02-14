A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring numerous others, sending students running out into the streets and SWAT team members swarming into the school before authorities took a suspect into custody.​

"This is a terrible day ... This is catastrophic. There really are no words," Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County said at a news briefing.

A 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and investigators are beginning to "dissect" what happened in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Israel said.

The suspect, a former student identified by police as Nikolaus Cruz, had been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons.

Israel said the shooter had at least one rifle and multiple magazines.

He said most of the fatalities were inside the building, though some of the dead were found outside.

Students wait to be picked up near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where at least 17 people were fatally shot. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

The suspect was arrested without incident after he was located in a nearby community.

The sheriff told reporters several SWAT teams have gone in during the afternoon and are clearing every building at the high school complex to ensure no other threat remains.

He also said the FBI has stepped in and will begin processing what he described as a "horrific scene."

Parents rushed to school

Frantic parents rushed to the school as ambulances converged in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Live footage showed emergency workers appearing to treat wounded people on the sidewalks.

It is not clear how many people were injured in the shooting. Israel said multiple were injured and several remain in surgery at various hospitals.

Len Murray's 17-year-old son, a junior at the school, sent his parents a chilling text around 2:30 p.m. ET.

A law enforcement officer directs traffic outside the school. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

"Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school. There are police sirens outside. I'm in the auditorium and the doors are locked."

A few minutes later, he texted again: "I'm fine."

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children frantically running and walking quickly out. A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate. Some students exited the building in single-file rows with hands raised overhead to show they carried no weapons. Others held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn.

Students held onto other students as they made their way out past helmeted police in camouflage with weapons drawn. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Broward Schools department said on its website that students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire and the school immediately went on lockdown.

Murray said he raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings. He said he told his son to save his battery and stop texting, while the boy's mother told him to turn off his ringer.

"I'm scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody's faces. Everybody is asking, 'Have you heard from your child yet?"' Murray said.

Murray said he's had just one thought running through his mind since he got his son's text: "All I keep thinking about is when I dropped him off this morning — I usually say, 'I love you,' and I didn't this morning. He's 17, he's at that age, and I didn't say it this morning, and I'm just kicking myself right now over and over and over. Say it early and often, I'm telling you."

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Joel Auerbach/Associated Press)

The high school is a sprawling complex set on a tract in the South Florida community of Parkland, about 70 kilometres north of downtown Miami.

The school had just over 3,100 students in the 2016-17 academic year, according to the National Centre for Education Statistics. Major streets run along two sides and an expressway passes nearby on the other not far from a residential neighborhood of single family homes.

On Twitter, Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump about the shooting, and that both will receive briefings and updates from law enforcement.

Trump tweeted: "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — @FLGovScott