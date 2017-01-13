A woman who was kidnapped as a baby from a hospital in Jacksonville, in 1998, has been found safe, Florida authorities say.

Kamiyah Mobley, who is now 18, was located in Walterboro, S.C., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which confirmed her identity through DNA testing.

She appeared to be in good health and "a normal 18-year-old woman," Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference.

A composite sketch of Kamiyah Mobley at the time of her abduction 18 years ago. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

Authorities have arrested, Gloria Williams, 51, in South Carolina on charges that include kidnapping. Mobley believed the woman to be her mother, the sheriff said.

The case generated wide attention and led to more than 2,500 tips, the sheriff said, noting that the investigation is still in the early stages.

The infant was kidnapped when a woman posing as a nurse grabbed the newborn from her mother's hospital room, according to the Florida Times-Union/Jacksonville.com.

Williams said the woman's biological mother was "elated" when she learned the news earlier on Friday, but said it would be up to the victim to determine future contact.