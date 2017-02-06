Fleeing danger at home, finding despair on Europe's doorstep
Nearly 8,000 refugees are in camps and on the streets of Serbia, according to UN
By Saša Petricic, CBC News Posted: Feb 06, 2017 11:54 AM ET Last Updated: Feb 06, 2017 11:58 AM ET
It's like a scene from a horror movie or maybe the way you might imagine hell. Endless waiting, in dirt, smoke and unbearable smell.
Men shivering despite the fires, shadowy figures appearing one by one from the darkness. Another day for the refugees, waiting in Belgrade, Serbia, for Europe to open its doors for them.
A harrowing journey.
Afraz Ali left Pakistan when he was 16, fleeing threats and violence from Taliban militants, he says. He is now 17 and spent more than nine months on the road. He tried entering the European Union through Hungary three times. "The border guards beat me," he says. "They stole my money and chased me with their dogs. It was scary and insulting."
Desperation among those seeking sanctuary.
Others have come from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Some travelled alone. Others say they paid people smugglers up to 10,000 euros – about $14,000 Cdn – to take them across the Middle East, Turkey and into the Balkans. This has become a key route for refugees trying to reach Germany, France and other European Union countries they see as a sanctuary and an economic opportunity. The EU, on the other hand, is trying to shut down the Balkan route.
Thousands camp out on the streets of Serbia.
Now, up to 1,000 spend their days here in a cluster of abandoned warehouses next to Belgrade's main railway station. More and more are arriving in Serbia, only to find that European quotas allow just a handful to pass each day. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says there are almost 8,000 in camps and on the streets of Serbia now, up from 950 last April.
Refugees are tolerated in camps.
Here, the refugees say they are tolerated. They say they are not harassed by the police, nor are they resented by ordinary Serbs. In fact, many people in Belgrade are only vaguely aware of their presence.
Everyday life is a struggle.
But life isn't easy. They drink from broken pipes and eat once a day when a truck delivers a meagre lunch.
Temperatures well below zero.
They bathe outside in one of the coldest winters Belgrade has faced in years, with temperatures on many days well below zero.
Visible signs of abuse and mistreatment.
Other help is limited. The humanitarian group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has a clinic nearby to deal with basic health care, but many face much more serious issues like diabetes and epilepsy. MSF says it has also seen refugees return from the Hungarian border with dog bites and other signs of abuse that match their allegations of mistreatment at the hands of security forces.
Struggling to survive.
The rusty bars on the warehouse windows don't lock them in. They are free to roam. But they cannot work and their money ran out long ago.
'I will wait as long as it takes.'
"I'm free, but I'm trapped," says 20-year-old Sangar. "I can't go forward and I'm too afraid to go back." Sangar says he left Afghanistan after his father was killed and his brother was shot by Muslim extremists.
"So now, I will wait as long as it takes," Sangar says, as he crouches to shave in a smoky corner. He cuts himself often. "I hardly notice, when I compare it to all the rest of this."
