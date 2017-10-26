Explosions and a fire at a fireworks factory in the western outskirts of Indonesia's capital killed at least 47 people and injured dozens on Thursday, police said.

Witnesses said an explosion was heard from the factory at about 10 a.m. local time, and then smaller blasts echoed across the industrial neighbourhood as orange flames jumped from the building and a column of black smoke billowed from it.

Hary Kurniawan, chief of police in the Jakarta satellite city of Tangerang, said all the bodies recovered so far were in the remains of the factory, and a search of the building was continuing.

The death toll could rise as many of those who escaped have suffered extensive burns, said Nico Afinta, general crimes director at Jakarta police.

"The fire began with a strong explosion like a bomb," Benny, a Tangerang resident who goes by one name, told MetroTV.

He said he saw police and residents smash through a factory wall to help workers out. Some of the victims were burning as they ran out, he said.

Roof collapsed

The factory is in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta. A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory's roof had collapsed.

Tangerang police Chief Harry Kurniawan said the dead were discovered by officers when they entered the factory, the Detik.com news portal reported.

A video of the scene inside the warehouse was widely shared on social media. It showed onlookers counting badly charred bodies.

The video and media images of the PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses warehouse showed smouldering ash and debris, with the roof missing in some parts.

The factory had been operating for only two months, media said.