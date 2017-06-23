British police on Friday laid terrorism-related murder and attempted murder charges against a man after a van was driven at Muslim worshippers leaving a mosque following prayers earlier this week.

Darren Osborne, 47, is accused of plowing the rented vehicle into the group of worshippers in Finsbury Park in London early Monday morning. One man died at the scene and another 11 were injured.

Osborne, a father of four from Cardiff in Wales, appeared in court Friday. He only spoke his name. He will appear at the Central Criminal Court next week.

Police have said the van was driven from Cardiff to London on Sunday, before it crashed into a crowd of people who were attending to a man who had fallen ill outside the mosque.

Makram Ali, 51, died from "multiple injuries."

Osborne was arrested at the scene after he was apprehended by the crowd. The imam of the mosque intervened to protect him before police arrived.

Osborne's relatives have said they are "devastated for the families" of the victims and that the attack was "sheer madness."

The incident was the fourth attack in Britain since March described by police as terrorism and the third to involve a vehicle driven at pedestrians. Previous attacks were blamed on Islamist extremists.