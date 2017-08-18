A man stabbed several people in Finland's western city of Turku before police shot him in a leg and detained him Friday, police said, adding that authorities were looking for more potential suspects.

Finnish news agency STT says one person has died and eight were hospitalized.

Finnish broadcaster YLE earlier reported that several people were seen lying on the ground in Puutori Square in central Turku. On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of the city.

One person has been "apprehended," Finnish police said, adding "several people had been stabbed." Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the police operation and holding an emergency meeting later Friday.

Police plan a news conference shortly in Turku, about 150 kilometres west of Helsinki.